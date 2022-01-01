Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in New Braunfels

Go
New Braunfels restaurants
Toast

New Braunfels restaurants that serve cake

Item pic

 

Uwe's Bakery & Deli

1024 W San Antonio St, New Braunfels

Avg 4.6 (916 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
German Chocolate Cake$5.74
SLICE Carrot cake$5.44
100% real carrot cake, iced with cream cheese frosting and garnished with sliced almonds.
SLICE Italian Cream Cake$5.74
White cake, coconut, pecans, and iced with a cream cheese frosting.
More about Uwe's Bakery & Deli
Item pic

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Old River City Cafe

2771 Fm 725, New Braunfels

Avg 4.6 (326 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Mudd Cake$4.00
More about Old River City Cafe
Huisache Grill image

 

Huisache Grill

303 W San Antonio St, New Braunfels

Avg 5 (451 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Cakes$12.00
Served with jalapeno tartar sauce.
Chocolate Cake$7.50
Dark cocoa frosting,
vanilla bean ice cream & rum sauce
More about Huisache Grill
188 South image

 

188 South

188 S Castell Ave, New Braunfels

No reviews yet
Takeout
Limoncello Cake$11.00
cream cheese frosting
More about 188 South
Muck & Fuss | Sidecar image

TACOS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Muck & Fuss | Sidecar

295 E San Antonio St, New Braunfels

Avg 4.7 (1445 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Crab Cake Sandwich$15.95
Two Maryland Style crab cakes on mixed greens topped with roasted-cured tomatoes, green onion dressing, Mexican street corn & pickled red onions
Crab Cakes$15.95
Two Maryland style crab cakes with roasted-cured tomatoes, green onions dressing, Mexican street corn & pickled red onions.
More about Muck & Fuss | Sidecar
Adobe Cafe Tex Mex Cocina image

 

Adobe Cafe Tex Mex Cocina

124 Interstate 35 Business, New Braunfels

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tres Leches Cake$5.99
Vanilla sponge cake soaked with three milks with whipped cream and garnished with fresh berries.
More about Adobe Cafe Tex Mex Cocina
Banner pic

 

Sea Island

154 Creekside Crossing, New Braunfels

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Diablo Cakes$8.49
Three deviled crab cakes coated in Panko breading.
More about Sea Island
Item pic

 

Gainz Cafe

1147 North Academy, New Braunfels

No reviews yet
Takeout
Strawberry Cream Cake$60.00
Cakes/ Pies
Macros Vary based on flavor
Birthday Cake$24.99
More about Gainz Cafe

Map

Map

