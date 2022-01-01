Cake in New Braunfels
New Braunfels restaurants that serve cake
More about Uwe's Bakery & Deli
Uwe's Bakery & Deli
1024 W San Antonio St, New Braunfels
|German Chocolate Cake
|$5.74
|SLICE Carrot cake
|$5.44
100% real carrot cake, iced with cream cheese frosting and garnished with sliced almonds.
|SLICE Italian Cream Cake
|$5.74
White cake, coconut, pecans, and iced with a cream cheese frosting.
More about Old River City Cafe
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Old River City Cafe
2771 Fm 725, New Braunfels
|Mudd Cake
|$4.00
More about Huisache Grill
Huisache Grill
303 W San Antonio St, New Braunfels
|Shrimp Cakes
|$12.00
Served with jalapeno tartar sauce.
|Chocolate Cake
|$7.50
Dark cocoa frosting,
vanilla bean ice cream & rum sauce
More about 188 South
188 South
188 S Castell Ave, New Braunfels
|Limoncello Cake
|$11.00
cream cheese frosting
More about Muck & Fuss | Sidecar
TACOS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Muck & Fuss | Sidecar
295 E San Antonio St, New Braunfels
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$15.95
Two Maryland Style crab cakes on mixed greens topped with roasted-cured tomatoes, green onion dressing, Mexican street corn & pickled red onions
|Crab Cakes
|$15.95
Two Maryland style crab cakes with roasted-cured tomatoes, green onions dressing, Mexican street corn & pickled red onions.
More about Adobe Cafe Tex Mex Cocina
Adobe Cafe Tex Mex Cocina
124 Interstate 35 Business, New Braunfels
|Tres Leches Cake
|$5.99
Vanilla sponge cake soaked with three milks with whipped cream and garnished with fresh berries.
More about Sea Island
Sea Island
154 Creekside Crossing, New Braunfels
|Diablo Cakes
|$8.49
Three deviled crab cakes coated in Panko breading.