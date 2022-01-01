Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Cannolis in
New Braunfels
/
New Braunfels
/
Cannolis
New Braunfels restaurants that serve cannolis
Uwe's Bakery & Deli
1024 W San Antonio St, New Braunfels
Avg 4.6
(916 reviews)
Cannoli
$4.79
More about Uwe's Bakery & Deli
Mattenga's Pizzeria- New Braunfels
2180 State Highway 46, Ste 107, New Braunfels
No reviews yet
Cannoli
$5.50
An Italian tradition! Two Shells filled with Sweet Ricotta Cream and Chocolate Chip.
More about Mattenga's Pizzeria- New Braunfels
