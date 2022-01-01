Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cannolis in New Braunfels

New Braunfels restaurants
New Braunfels restaurants that serve cannolis

Uwe's Bakery & Deli image

 

Uwe's Bakery & Deli

1024 W San Antonio St, New Braunfels

Avg 4.6 (916 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cannoli$4.79
More about Uwe's Bakery & Deli
Item pic

 

Mattenga's Pizzeria- New Braunfels

2180 State Highway 46, Ste 107, New Braunfels

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cannoli$5.50
An Italian tradition! Two Shells filled with Sweet Ricotta Cream and Chocolate Chip.
More about Mattenga's Pizzeria- New Braunfels

