Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caprese salad in New Braunfels

Go
New Braunfels restaurants
Toast

New Braunfels restaurants that serve caprese salad

Item pic

 

Mattenga's Pizza 46 HW | New Braunfels

2180 State Highway 46, Ste 107, New Braunfels

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lg Spinach Caprese Salad$9.50
A classic salad with a twist.
Served on a bed of spinach, sliced tomatoes, creamy mozzarella cubes, topped with Fresh Basil oil, and the sophisticated drizzle of balsamic glaze! Oh yum!!
Spinach Caprese Salad$6.99
A classic salad with a twist.
Served on a bed of spinach, sliced tomatoes, creamy mozzarella cubes, topped with Fresh Basil oil, and the sophisticated drizzle of balsamic glaze! Oh yum!!
Sm Spinach Caprese Salad$6.99
A classic salad with a twist.
Served on a bed of spinach, sliced tomatoes, creamy mozzarella cubes, topped with Fresh Basil oil, and the sophisticated drizzle of balsamic glaze! Oh yum!!
More about Mattenga's Pizza 46 HW | New Braunfels
Item pic

 

Le Citron European Café & Bistro

173 South Seguin Avenue, New Braunfels

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Caprese Salad$11.00
Sliced fresh mozzarella cheese, basil, and tomatoes with olive oil drizzle and balsamic dressing
More about Le Citron European Café & Bistro

Browse other tasty dishes in New Braunfels

Tarts

Grilled Chicken

Crispy Chicken

Seafood Salad

French Fries

Chicken Enchiladas

Pancakes

Ceviche

Map

More near New Braunfels to explore

San Marcos

Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)

Kyle

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Seguin

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Wimberley

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Canyon Lake

Avg 3.9 (14 restaurants)

Schertz

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Lockhart

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Driftwood

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Cibolo

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (469 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1013 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (245 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (307 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (113 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (466 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (80 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston