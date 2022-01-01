Chalupas in New Braunfels
New Braunfels restaurants that serve chalupas
Las Fontanas Mexican Kitchen
1551 North Walnut Avenue, New Braunfels
|Chicken Chalupas
|$11.99
|Ind Chalupa Bn/Chz
|$3.25
|Ind Chalupa Ground Beef
|$4.99
Adobe Cafe Tex Mex Cocina
124 Interstate 35 Business, New Braunfels
|Adobe Special Chalupa Dinner
|$12.99
Crispy chalupas topped with beans, lettuce, pico do gallo, sour cream, avocado slices and queso.
|Chalupa Dinner
|$9.99
Crispy chalupas (2) topped with beans, lettuce, tomato and cheese. Served with a side of guacamole and a queso chip.