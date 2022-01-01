Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chalupas in New Braunfels

New Braunfels restaurants
New Braunfels restaurants that serve chalupas

Las Fontanas Mexican Kitchen image

SEAFOOD

Las Fontanas Mexican Kitchen

1551 North Walnut Avenue, New Braunfels

Avg 4.5 (1301 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Chalupas$11.99
Ind Chalupa Bn/Chz$3.25
Ind Chalupa Ground Beef$4.99
Item pic

 

Adobe Cafe Tex Mex Cocina

124 Interstate 35 Business, New Braunfels

No reviews yet
Takeout
Adobe Special Chalupa Dinner$12.99
Crispy chalupas topped with beans, lettuce, pico do gallo, sour cream, avocado slices and queso.
Chalupa Dinner$9.99
Crispy chalupas (2) topped with beans, lettuce, tomato and cheese. Served with a side of guacamole and a queso chip.
Banner pic

 

Granzin Bar-B-Q

660 West San Antonio Street, New Braunfels

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chalupa$2.25
Restaurant banner

 

Las Fontanas Mexican Kitchen

2031 Central Plaza Ste 103, New Braunfels

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Beef Chalupas$11.99
Ind Chalupa Bn/Chz$3.25
