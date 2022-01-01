Chicken burgers in New Braunfels
New Braunfels restaurants that serve chicken burgers
1838 Grill #2
111 S Union Ave, Suite 123, New Braunfels
|Chicken Burger
|$9.99
Grilled or fried chicken breast with lettuce, tomato and onions on a toasted bun with fries
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Old River City Cafe
2771 Fm 725, New Braunfels
|Roasted Poblano Chicken Burger
|$14.00
UBP Burgers
840 Elliot Knox Blvd., New Braunfels
|Chicken UBP Burger
|$8.99
UBP "Chicken" Burger
Description: Ultimate Burger Press Ground Chicken topped with the "Drizzle" that comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Special Sauce - Plus Mayo, Mustard or Ketchup.
Willy B's Burgers & Pizza New Braunfels
2188 Tx 46 W suite 109, New braunfels
|Chicken Bacon Avocado Burger
|$11.00
WB Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar, Bacon
UBP Burgers - FM306
873 FM 306, New Braunfels
