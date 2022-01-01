Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken burgers in New Braunfels

New Braunfels restaurants
New Braunfels restaurants that serve chicken burgers

Main pic

 

1838 Grill #2

111 S Union Ave, Suite 123, New Braunfels

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Burger$9.99
Grilled or fried chicken breast with lettuce, tomato and onions on a toasted bun with fries
Old River City Cafe image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Old River City Cafe

2771 Fm 725, New Braunfels

Avg 4.6 (326 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Roasted Poblano Chicken Burger$14.00
Item pic

 

UBP Burgers

840 Elliot Knox Blvd., New Braunfels

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken UBP Burger$8.99
UBP "Chicken" Burger
Description: Ultimate Burger Press Ground Chicken topped with the "Drizzle" that comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Special Sauce - Plus Mayo, Mustard or Ketchup.
Willy B's Burgers & Pizza New Braunfels image

 

Willy B's Burgers & Pizza New Braunfels

2188 Tx 46 W suite 109, New braunfels

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Bacon Avocado Burger$11.00
WB Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar, Bacon
Item pic

 

UBP Burgers - FM306

873 FM 306, New Braunfels

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken UBP Burger$8.99
UBP "Chicken" Burger
Description: Ultimate Burger Press Ground Chicken topped with the "Drizzle" that comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Special Sauce - Plus Mayo, Mustard or Ketchup.
Gainz Cafe image

 

Gainz Cafe

1147 North Academy, New Braunfels

No reviews yet
Takeout
Basic Chicken Burger (Keto)$8.99
Fresh house ground chicken breast only patty. Served on a toasted cheddar bun & served with 1 diet hack sauce.
24g protein | 1g net carbs | 18g fat
