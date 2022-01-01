Chicken enchiladas in New Braunfels
New Braunfels restaurants that serve chicken enchiladas
Las Fontanas Mexican Kitchen
Las Fontanas Mexican Kitchen
1551 North Walnut Avenue, New Braunfels
|Chicken Enchiladas Tarascas
|$16.99
|Chicken Enchiladas
|$13.99
Adobe Cafe Tex Mex Cocina
Adobe Cafe Tex Mex Cocina
124 Interstate 35 Business, New Braunfels
|Chicken Mole Enchilada Dinner
|$14.99
Corn tortillas (2) stuffed with seasoned shredded chicken ,topped with rich mole sauce and served with Mexican rice and beans, served with Mexican rice and beans and topped with Queso fresco.
|Poblano Chicken Enchilada Dinner
|$14.99
Corn tortillas (2) filled with shredded chicken topped with our creamy poblano sauce and served with adobe white rice and refried beans. Try substituting marinated Chicken Fajita meat for only $1 more!