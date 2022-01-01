Chicken fried steaks in New Braunfels
New Braunfels restaurants that serve chicken fried steaks
1838 Grill #2
111 S Union Ave, Suite 123, New Braunfels
|Chicken Fried Steak
|$13.99
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Old River City Cafe
2771 Fm 725, New Braunfels
|Chicken Fried Steak Mega
|$14.00
This mega steak is enough for two to share!! Lightly battered, deep fried chicken fried steak with 2 sides and choice of cream or brown gravy
|Chicken Fried Steak Small
|$12.00
It's not the biggest, but it will definitely fill you up! Lightly battered, deep fried chicken fried steak with 2 sides and choice of cream or brown gravy
Willy B's Burgers & Pizza New Braunfels
2188 Tx 46 W suite 109, New braunfels
|Full Size Chicken Fried Steak
|$15.00
Hand Breaded comes with 2 Sides
|Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs
|$12.00
Hand Breaded Chicken Fried Steak with Cream Gravy, 2 Eggs, Home Fries & Toast
|Half Size Chicken Fried Steak
|$11.00
Hand Breaded Served with 2 sides
Adobe Cafe Tex Mex Cocina
124 Interstate 35 Business, New Braunfels
|Chicken Fried Steak Dinner
|$13.99
Texas sized 8oz beef cubed steak dipped in buttermilk and hand breaded. Served with battered fried and Texas toast. Served with gravy, but absolutely delicious topped with fresh pico de gallo and our famous queso.
|Kid's Chicken Fried Steak
|$6.99