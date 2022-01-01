Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken fried steaks in New Braunfels

New Braunfels restaurants
New Braunfels restaurants that serve chicken fried steaks

Main pic

 

1838 Grill #2

111 S Union Ave, Suite 123, New Braunfels

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Fried Steak$13.99
More about 1838 Grill #2
Chicken Fried Steak Mega image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Old River City Cafe

2771 Fm 725, New Braunfels

Avg 4.6 (326 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Fried Steak Mega$14.00
This mega steak is enough for two to share!! Lightly battered, deep fried chicken fried steak with 2 sides and choice of cream or brown gravy
Chicken Fried Steak Small$12.00
It's not the biggest, but it will definitely fill you up! Lightly battered, deep fried chicken fried steak with 2 sides and choice of cream or brown gravy
More about Old River City Cafe
Willy B's Burgers & Pizza New Braunfels image

 

Willy B's Burgers & Pizza New Braunfels

2188 Tx 46 W suite 109, New braunfels

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Full Size Chicken Fried Steak$15.00
Hand Breaded comes with 2 Sides
Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs$12.00
Hand Breaded Chicken Fried Steak with Cream Gravy, 2 Eggs, Home Fries & Toast
Half Size Chicken Fried Steak$11.00
Hand Breaded Served with 2 sides
More about Willy B's Burgers & Pizza New Braunfels
Adobe Cafe Tex Mex Cocina image

 

Adobe Cafe Tex Mex Cocina

124 Interstate 35 Business, New Braunfels

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Fried Steak Dinner$13.99
Texas sized 8oz beef cubed steak dipped in buttermilk and hand breaded. Served with battered fried and Texas toast. Served with gravy, but absolutely delicious topped with fresh pico de gallo and our famous queso.
Kid's Chicken Fried Steak$6.99
More about Adobe Cafe Tex Mex Cocina

