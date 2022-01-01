Chicken soup in New Braunfels
New Braunfels restaurants that serve chicken soup
Uwe's Bakery & Deli
1024 W San Antonio St, New Braunfels
|Chicken and Dumpling Soup
|$3.99
Our made from scratch Chicken and Dumpling soup is sure to satisfy your hunger. Made with chicken, fresh carrots, onions, and celery, and secret spices. Satisfying and delicious comfort food. Served with a roll and butter.
Las Fontanas Mexican Kitchen
1551 North Walnut Avenue, New Braunfels
|Md Homemade Chicken Soup
|$8.99
|Lg Homemade Chicken Soup
|$10.99