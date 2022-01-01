Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken soup in New Braunfels

New Braunfels restaurants
New Braunfels restaurants that serve chicken soup

Uwe's Bakery & Deli image

 

Uwe's Bakery & Deli

1024 W San Antonio St, New Braunfels

Avg 4.6 (916 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken and Dumpling Soup$3.99
Our made from scratch Chicken and Dumpling soup is sure to satisfy your hunger. Made with chicken, fresh carrots, onions, and celery, and secret spices. Satisfying and delicious comfort food. Served with a roll and butter.
More about Uwe's Bakery & Deli
Las Fontanas Mexican Kitchen image

SEAFOOD

Las Fontanas Mexican Kitchen

1551 North Walnut Avenue, New Braunfels

Avg 4.5 (1301 reviews)
Takeout
Md Homemade Chicken Soup$8.99
Lg Homemade Chicken Soup$10.99
More about Las Fontanas Mexican Kitchen
Restaurant banner

 

Las Fontanas Mexican Kitchen

2031 Central Plaza Ste 103, New Braunfels

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Large Chicken Soup$10.99
More about Las Fontanas Mexican Kitchen

