Chicken wraps in New Braunfels

Club Cafe
625 mission bay, valley road
|Full Loaded Adult Grilled Cheese
|$5.00
Hot slow roasted beef, bacon, gruyere & swiss cheese, tomato, garlic butter spread on grilled country white bread. Served with chipotle aioli.
|Southwestern Wrap
|$10.00
Grilled Chicken | Ham | Melted Cheese Blend | Flour Tortilla
38g Protein | 55g Carbs | 15g Fat
500 Calories
**Contains wheat & dairy**
|Chicken Bacon Ranch Protein Bowl (GF/ DF)
|$11.00
Grilled Chicken Breast | Mixed green veggies | Calrose Rice | Bacon | Dairy-Free, Low-Fat Ranch
370 Calories
30 P | 50 C | 12 Fat