Chili in New Braunfels
New Braunfels restaurants that serve chili
Mattenga's Pizzeria- New Braunfels
2180 State Highway 46, Ste 107, New Braunfels
|Thai Sweet Chili Wings
|$12.99
Crispy chicken wings tossed in our sticky, sweet lick your finger delicious Thai Chili sauce.
1838 Grill #2
111 S Union Ave, Suite 123, New Braunfels
|Chili Cheese Enchiladas
|$11.99
4 cheese enchiladas (corn tortillas) topped with our homemade chili served with a side of salsa and onions.
|Homemade Chili
|$3.99
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Old River City Cafe
2771 Fm 725, New Braunfels
|Chili con Queso & Chips
|$8.00
Homemade queso, mixed with seasoned ground beef, served with house made tortilla chips
Willy B's Burgers & Pizza New Braunfels
2188 Tx 46 W suite 109, New braunfels
|Cup of Texas Chili
|$4.00
House made served with Onion & Cheddar Cheese
Adobe Cafe Tex Mex Cocina
124 Interstate 35 Business, New Braunfels
|Side Chili Sauce
|$1.99