Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in New Braunfels

Go
New Braunfels restaurants
Toast

New Braunfels restaurants that serve chili

Item pic

 

Mattenga's Pizzeria- New Braunfels

2180 State Highway 46, Ste 107, New Braunfels

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Thai Sweet Chili Wings$12.99
Crispy chicken wings tossed in our sticky, sweet lick your finger delicious Thai Chili sauce.
More about Mattenga's Pizzeria- New Braunfels
Main pic

 

1838 Grill #2

111 S Union Ave, Suite 123, New Braunfels

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chili Cheese Enchiladas$11.99
4 cheese enchiladas (corn tortillas) topped with our homemade chili served with a side of salsa and onions.
Homemade Chili$3.99
More about 1838 Grill #2
Old River City Cafe image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Old River City Cafe

2771 Fm 725, New Braunfels

Avg 4.6 (326 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chili con Queso & Chips$8.00
Homemade queso, mixed with seasoned ground beef, served with house made tortilla chips
Chili con Queso & Chips$8.00
Homemade queso, mixed with seasoned ground beef, served with house made tortilla chips
More about Old River City Cafe
Willy B's Burgers & Pizza New Braunfels image

 

Willy B's Burgers & Pizza New Braunfels

2188 Tx 46 W suite 109, New braunfels

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cup of Texas Chili$4.00
House made served with Onion & Cheddar Cheese
More about Willy B's Burgers & Pizza New Braunfels
Adobe Cafe Tex Mex Cocina image

 

Adobe Cafe Tex Mex Cocina

124 Interstate 35 Business, New Braunfels

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side Chili Sauce$1.99
More about Adobe Cafe Tex Mex Cocina
Gainz Cafe image

 

Gainz Cafe

1147 North Academy, New Braunfels

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bahaha Chili Lime Sauce$15.00
More about Gainz Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in New Braunfels

Taco Salad

Cobbler

Enchiladas

Sweet Potato Fries

Chicken Burgers

Club Sandwiches

Chocolate Cake

Fried Chicken Salad

Map

More near New Braunfels to explore

San Marcos

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Kyle

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Wimberley

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Canyon Lake

Avg 3.9 (10 restaurants)

Schertz

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Driftwood

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Lockhart

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Seguin

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Cibolo

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (316 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (822 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (230 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston