Chimichangas in New Braunfels
New Braunfels restaurants that serve chimichangas
More about Las Fontanas Mexican Kitchen
SEAFOOD
Las Fontanas Mexican Kitchen
1551 North Walnut Avenue, New Braunfels
|Chicken Chimichanga
|$15.99
|Picadillo Chimichanga
|$15.99
More about Adobe Cafe Tex Mex Cocina
Adobe Cafe Tex Mex Cocina
124 Interstate 35 Business, New Braunfels
|Chimichanga Dinner
|$12.99
Deep-fried tortilla stuffed with seasoned shredded chicken, Monterrey jack cheese with a side of ranchero sauce or stuffed with seasoned ground beef, refried beans and American cheese with a side of Chile meat sauce. Served with guacamole, sour cream, Mexican rice and refried beans.