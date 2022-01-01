Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chocolate cake in
New Braunfels
/
New Braunfels
/
Chocolate Cake
New Braunfels restaurants that serve chocolate cake
Uwe's Bakery & Deli
1024 W San Antonio St, New Braunfels
Avg 4.6
(916 reviews)
German Chocolate Cake
$5.74
SLICE German Chocolate Cake
$5.74
More about Uwe's Bakery & Deli
Huisache Grill
303 W San Antonio St, New Braunfels
Avg 5
(451 reviews)
Chocolate Cake
$7.50
Dark cocoa frosting,
vanilla bean ice cream & rum sauce
More about Huisache Grill
