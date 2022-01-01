Cinnamon rolls in New Braunfels

New Braunfels restaurants that serve cinnamon rolls

Uwe's Bakery & Deli image

 

Uwe's Bakery & Deli

1024 W San Antonio St, New Braunfels

Avg 4.6 (916 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Oval roll$0.79
Also known as brotchen. These authentic German bread rolls have a soft inside with a crisp, golden exterior.
Chocolate Croissant
Croissant dough with a layer of chocolate on the inside as well as chocolate and icing drizzled on top.
Bear Claw
Specialty dough with brown sugar and walnuts.
More about Uwe's Bakery & Deli
Crosswalk Coffeehouse & Cafe image

 

Crosswalk Coffeehouse & Cafe

471 Main Plaza, New Braunfels

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Pesto$10.89
Grilled chicken, tomatoes, Provincial-inspired seasonings, basil pesto, greens & parmesan cheese
Strawberry Spinach$10.89
Spinach leaves, fresh strawberries, candied cayenne pecans, feta cheese, and balsamic vinaigrette
Cuban Sandwich$10.89
Comes with side salad
More about Crosswalk Coffeehouse & Cafe

Map

