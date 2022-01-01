Cinnamon rolls in New Braunfels
New Braunfels restaurants that serve cinnamon rolls
More about Uwe's Bakery & Deli
Uwe's Bakery & Deli
1024 W San Antonio St, New Braunfels
|Oval roll
|$0.79
Also known as brotchen. These authentic German bread rolls have a soft inside with a crisp, golden exterior.
|Chocolate Croissant
Croissant dough with a layer of chocolate on the inside as well as chocolate and icing drizzled on top.
|Bear Claw
Specialty dough with brown sugar and walnuts.
More about Crosswalk Coffeehouse & Cafe
Crosswalk Coffeehouse & Cafe
471 Main Plaza, New Braunfels
|Chicken Pesto
|$10.89
Grilled chicken, tomatoes, Provincial-inspired seasonings, basil pesto, greens & parmesan cheese
|Strawberry Spinach
|$10.89
Spinach leaves, fresh strawberries, candied cayenne pecans, feta cheese, and balsamic vinaigrette
|Cuban Sandwich
|$10.89
Comes with side salad