Club sandwiches in New Braunfels

New Braunfels restaurants
Toast

New Braunfels restaurants that serve club sandwiches

Uwe's Bakery & Deli image

 

Uwe's Bakery & Deli

1024 W San Antonio St, New Braunfels

Avg 4.6 (916 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Turkey Santa Fe Club Sandwich$9.99
Boar's Head® Ovengold® Roasted turkey breast, Boar's Head® Naturally Smoke Bacon, Boar's Head® Monterrey Jack with Jalapeño cheese, romaine lettuce, tomato, onion, and avocado spread served on your choice of toasted white or wheat bread with spicy aioli.
Deli Club Sandwich$10.49
Boar’s Head® SmokeMaster Beechwood Smoked Black Forest Ham, Boar's Head® Ovengold® Roasted Turkey Breast, Boar's Head® Naturally Smoked Bacon, Boar’s Head® Vermont Cheddar Cheese, Boar’s Head® Mild Swiss Cheese, tomato, romaine lettuce served on your choice of toasted white or wheat bread with mayonnaise.
Chicken Ranch Club Sandwich$9.99
Boar's Head® Golden Classic® Oven Roasted chicken breast, Boar's Head® Naturally Smoked Bacon, Boar’s Head® 44% Lower Sodium Provolone Cheese, romaine lettuce, tomato, and avocado spread served on your choice of toasted white or wheat bread with ranch dressing.
More about Uwe's Bakery & Deli
Willy B's Burgers & Pizza New Braunfels image

 

Willy B's Burgers & Pizza New Braunfels

2188 Tx 46 W suite 109, New braunfels

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
American Club Sandwich$13.00
Honey Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, Bacon, Ham, Turkey, American Cheese on Texas Toast
More about Willy B's Burgers & Pizza New Braunfels

