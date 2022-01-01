Club sandwiches in New Braunfels
Uwe's Bakery & Deli
1024 W San Antonio St, New Braunfels
|Turkey Santa Fe Club Sandwich
|$9.99
Boar's Head® Ovengold® Roasted turkey breast, Boar's Head® Naturally Smoke Bacon, Boar's Head® Monterrey Jack with Jalapeño cheese, romaine lettuce, tomato, onion, and avocado spread served on your choice of toasted white or wheat bread with spicy aioli.
|Deli Club Sandwich
|$10.49
Boar’s Head® SmokeMaster Beechwood Smoked Black Forest Ham, Boar's Head® Ovengold® Roasted Turkey Breast, Boar's Head® Naturally Smoked Bacon, Boar’s Head® Vermont Cheddar Cheese, Boar’s Head® Mild Swiss Cheese, tomato, romaine lettuce served on your choice of toasted white or wheat bread with mayonnaise.
|Chicken Ranch Club Sandwich
|$9.99
Boar's Head® Golden Classic® Oven Roasted chicken breast, Boar's Head® Naturally Smoked Bacon, Boar’s Head® 44% Lower Sodium Provolone Cheese, romaine lettuce, tomato, and avocado spread served on your choice of toasted white or wheat bread with ranch dressing.