Cobb salad in New Braunfels
New Braunfels restaurants that serve cobb salad
Uwe's Bakery & Deli
1024 W San Antonio St, New Braunfels
|Avocado Cobb Salad
|$8.99
Romaine lettuce, shredded cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, cool, creamy avocado, and Boar's Head® Naturally Smoked Imported bacon served with ranch dressing.
Old River City Cafe
2771 Fm 725, New Braunfels
|Cobb Salad
|$14.00
Choice of zesty shrimp, chicken fried chicken, grilled chicken, smoked chicken, brisket or turkey. Lined with avocado, black bean corn salsa, hard-boiled egg and shredded cheese. Served with your choice of dressing
Willy B's Burgers & Pizza New Braunfels
2188 Tx 46 W suite 109, New braunfels
|Classic Cobb Salad
|$11.00
Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Boiled Egg, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Croutons