Cobb salad in New Braunfels

New Braunfels restaurants
New Braunfels restaurants that serve cobb salad

Uwe's Bakery & Deli image

 

Uwe's Bakery & Deli

1024 W San Antonio St, New Braunfels

Avg 4.6 (916 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Avocado Cobb Salad$8.99
Romaine lettuce, shredded cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, cool, creamy avocado, and Boar's Head® Naturally Smoked Imported bacon served with ranch dressing. 
More about Uwe's Bakery & Deli
Cobb Salad image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Old River City Cafe

2771 Fm 725, New Braunfels

Avg 4.6 (326 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cobb Salad$14.00
Choice of zesty shrimp, chicken fried chicken, grilled chicken, smoked chicken, brisket or turkey. Lined with avocado, black bean corn salsa, hard-boiled egg and shredded cheese. Served with your choice of dressing
More about Old River City Cafe
Willy B's Burgers & Pizza New Braunfels image

 

Willy B's Burgers & Pizza New Braunfels

2188 Tx 46 W suite 109, New braunfels

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Classic Cobb Salad$11.00
Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Boiled Egg, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Croutons
More about Willy B's Burgers & Pizza New Braunfels
Item pic

 

Adobe Cafe Tex Mex Cocina

124 Interstate 35 Business, New Braunfels

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cobb Salad$12.99
Romaine and iceberg lettuce blend topped with tomatoes, avocados, bacon, Monterrey jack cheese, sliced egg, with grilled chicken or certified Angus beef fajita.
More about Adobe Cafe Tex Mex Cocina

