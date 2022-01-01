Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Corn dogs in
New Braunfels
/
New Braunfels
/
Corn Dogs
New Braunfels restaurants that serve corn dogs
McAdoo's Seafood Company
196 North Castell Avenue, New Braunfels
No reviews yet
Mini Corn Dogs
$7.00
More about McAdoo's Seafood Company
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Old River City Cafe
2771 Fm 725, New Braunfels
Avg 4.6
(326 reviews)
Mini Corn Dogs
$5.00
Includes 8 mini corn dogs, side of mustard, and homemade potato chips
More about Old River City Cafe
Browse other tasty dishes in New Braunfels
Flautas
Sopapilla
Chalupas
Chimichangas
Lobsters
Green Beans
Street Tacos
Chicken Caesar Salad
More near New Braunfels to explore
San Marcos
Avg 4.4
(34 restaurants)
Kyle
Avg 4.3
(18 restaurants)
Wimberley
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Canyon Lake
Avg 3.9
(11 restaurants)
Lockhart
Avg 4.7
(9 restaurants)
Seguin
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Schertz
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Driftwood
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Cibolo
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(375 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(898 restaurants)
Fredericksburg
Avg 4.3
(26 restaurants)
Victoria
Avg 4.8
(5 restaurants)
Killeen
Avg 4.4
(35 restaurants)
Brenham
No reviews yet
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(263 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(210 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(261 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(105 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(386 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(72 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston