Fajitas in New Braunfels
New Braunfels restaurants that serve fajitas
More about Las Fontanas Mexican Kitchen
SEAFOOD
Las Fontanas Mexican Kitchen
1551 North Walnut Avenue, New Braunfels
|Med CCQ
|$6.99
|Ind Street Taco
|$3.95
|Lg Tortilla Soup
|$10.99
More about Adobe Cafe Tex Mex Cocina
Adobe Cafe Tex Mex Cocina
124 Interstate 35 Business, New Braunfels
|Combo #3
|$10.99
Two enchiladas served with Mexican rice, refried beans and a queso chip.
|Large (16oz) Queso
|$9.25
A blend of melted cheese, onions, tomatoes and peppers, served with fresh tostada chips.
|Fajitas for 2
|$29.99
Strips of Certified Angus beef fajitas or freshly marinated chicken fajitas served with grilled onions and bell peppers. Served with pico de Gallo, guacamole, sour cream, Mexican rice, charro beans and fresh flour tortillas.