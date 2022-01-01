Fish sandwiches in New Braunfels
Willy B's Burgers & Pizza New Braunfels
2188 Tx 46 W suite 109, New braunfels
|Fried Fish Sandwich
|$10.00
Tartar Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato
|Fried Fish Sandwich Combo
|$14.00
Tartar Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato
Sea Island
154 Creekside Crossing, New Braunfels
|Mariner's Deluxe Fish Sandwich Lunch
|$8.99
Hand breaded, fried fish filet with lettuce, tomato, cheese and onions on a toasted sesame bun. Served with French fries and coleslaw.
|Mariner's Deluxe Fish Sandwich
|$9.99
Hand breaded, fried fish filet with lettuce, tomato, cheese and onions on a toasted sesame bun. Served with French fries and coleslaw.