Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Flautas in New Braunfels

Go
New Braunfels restaurants
Toast

New Braunfels restaurants that serve flautas

Las Fontanas Mexican Kitchen image

SEAFOOD

Las Fontanas Mexican Kitchen

1551 North Walnut Avenue, New Braunfels

Avg 4.5 (1301 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Flautas$13.99
Ind Flauta Shredded Ck$4.25
Beef Flautas$13.99
More about Las Fontanas Mexican Kitchen
Item pic

 

Adobe Cafe Tex Mex Cocina

124 Interstate 35 Business, New Braunfels

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Flauta Dinner$14.99
Deep fried corn tortillas (3) filled with mild seasoned green Chile shredded chicken. Served with guacamole, sour cream, Mexican rice and refried beans.
Soup and Flauta Plate$13.99
Bowl or cup of soup and one flat with sour cream and guacamole, served with refried beans topped with Monterrey jack cheese.
More about Adobe Cafe Tex Mex Cocina
Restaurant banner

 

Las Fontanas Mexican Kitchen

2031 Central Plaza Ste 103, New Braunfels

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Beef Flautas$13.99
Chicken Flautas$13.99
More about Las Fontanas Mexican Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in New Braunfels

Cinnamon Rolls

Cobbler

Quiche

Cookies

Greek Salad

Crispy Tacos

Teriyaki Salmon

Cobb Salad

Map

More near New Braunfels to explore

San Marcos

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Kyle

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Wimberley

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Canyon Lake

Avg 3.9 (10 restaurants)

Schertz

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Driftwood

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Lockhart

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Seguin

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Cibolo

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (316 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (822 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (230 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston