Greek salad in New Braunfels

Mattenga's Pizzeria- New Braunfels
2180 State Highway 46, Ste 107, New Braunfels
|Lg Greek Salad
|$8.25
Romaine Lettuce, Roma tomatoes, sliced onions, cucumbers, topped with imported Spanish green olives, roasted red bell peppers and feta cheese.
|Sm Greek Salad
|$5.99
Romaine Lettuce, Roma tomatoes, sliced onions, cucumbers, topped with imported Spanish green olives, roasted red bell peppers and feta cheese.
Sea Island
154 Creekside Crossing, New Braunfels
|Greek Side Salad
|$5.99
Mixed greens, tossed to order with a classic Greek dressing, feta cheese, kalamata olives, cucumbers, tomatoes and a peperoncini.
|Greek Grilled Chicken Salad
|$10.99
Grilled chicken breast filet on a large Greek salad.
|Greek Salmon Salad
|$11.99
Grilled Atlantic Salmon filet on a large Greek salad.