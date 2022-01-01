Greek salad in New Braunfels

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

New Braunfels restaurants
New Braunfels restaurants that serve greek salad

Item pic

 

Mattenga's Pizzeria- New Braunfels

2180 State Highway 46, Ste 107, New Braunfels

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lg Greek Salad$8.25
Romaine Lettuce, Roma tomatoes, sliced onions, cucumbers, topped with imported Spanish green olives, roasted red bell peppers and feta cheese.
Sm Greek Salad$5.99
Romaine Lettuce, Roma tomatoes, sliced onions, cucumbers, topped with imported Spanish green olives, roasted red bell peppers and feta cheese.
More about Mattenga's Pizzeria- New Braunfels
Item pic

 

Sea Island

154 Creekside Crossing, New Braunfels

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Greek Side Salad$5.99
Mixed greens, tossed to order with a classic Greek dressing, feta cheese, kalamata olives, cucumbers, tomatoes and a peperoncini.
Greek Grilled Chicken Salad$10.99
Grilled chicken breast filet on a large Greek salad.
Greek Salmon Salad$11.99
Grilled Atlantic Salmon filet on a large Greek salad.
More about Sea Island

