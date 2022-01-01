Grilled chicken salad in New Braunfels
1838 Grill #2
111 S Union Ave, Suite 123, New Braunfels
|Grilled Chicken Cesar Salad
|$9.99
Grilled chicken breast over romaine lettuce, grated parmesan with croutons
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Old River City Cafe
2771 Fm 725, New Braunfels
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$12.00
Fresh garden salad topped with tomato, onion, shredded cheese, and seasoned grilled chicken. Served with your choice of dressing