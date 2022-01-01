Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken sandwiches in New Braunfels

New Braunfels restaurants
New Braunfels restaurants that serve grilled chicken sandwiches

Old River City Cafe image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Old River City Cafe

2771 Fm 725, New Braunfels

Avg 4.6 (326 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Boneless, skinless...with lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a toasted or onion bun
More about Old River City Cafe
Muck & Fuss | Sidecar image

TACOS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Muck & Fuss | Sidecar

295 E San Antonio St, New Braunfels

Avg 4.7 (1445 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.49
Marinated chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, bacon, pepper jack cheese & honey mustard dressing
More about Muck & Fuss | Sidecar
Banner pic

 

Sea Island

154 Creekside Crossing, New Braunfels

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, red onions and mayo on a toasted sesame seed bun. Served with one side.
More about Sea Island

