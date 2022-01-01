Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mahi mahi in New Braunfels

Go
New Braunfels restaurants
Toast

New Braunfels restaurants that serve mahi mahi

Consumer pic

 

McAdoo's Seafood Company

196 North Castell Avenue, New Braunfels

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mahi Boudreaux$34.00
shrimp, crawfish, muchrooms, avocado, creamy wine sauce, dirty rice
Mahi Mardi Gras$33.00
honey bacon brussels sprouts, jambalaya, zydeco butter, house pickled okra
More about McAdoo's Seafood Company
Item pic

 

Sea Island - New Braunfels

154 Creekside Crossing, New Braunfels

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mahi Mahi Tacos$11.99
Two open faced tacos loaded with grilled Mahi Mahi, mixed cabbage, diced tomato, diced avocado, crumbled queso fresco and a drizzle of chipotle ranch on lightly grilled corn tortillas. Garnished with cilantro, limes and a sample size Cholula slaw
Mahi Mahi Tacos (Tuesday)$9.99
Two tacos served open faced on lightly grilled corn tortillas, loaded with mixed cabbage, diced tomato and avocado, crumbled queso fresco and chipotle ranch. Garnished with cilantro, limes and a sample size Cholula Slaw.
Mahi Mahi Tacos Lunch$10.99
Two tacos served open faced on lightly grilled corn tortillas, loaded with mixed cabbage, diced tomato and avocado, crumbled queso fresco and chipotle ranch. Garnished with cilantro, limes and a sample size Cholula Slaw.
More about Sea Island - New Braunfels

Browse other tasty dishes in New Braunfels

Chimichangas

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Sandwiches

Garlic Bread

Wedge Salad

Shrimp Tacos

French Toast

Garden Salad

Map

More near New Braunfels to explore

San Marcos

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Kyle

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Wimberley

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Canyon Lake

Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)

Lockhart

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Seguin

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Schertz

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Driftwood

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Cibolo

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (375 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (898 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (263 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (210 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (105 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (386 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (72 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston