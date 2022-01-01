Mahi mahi in New Braunfels
New Braunfels restaurants that serve mahi mahi
More about McAdoo's Seafood Company
McAdoo's Seafood Company
196 North Castell Avenue, New Braunfels
|Mahi Boudreaux
|$34.00
shrimp, crawfish, muchrooms, avocado, creamy wine sauce, dirty rice
|Mahi Mardi Gras
|$33.00
honey bacon brussels sprouts, jambalaya, zydeco butter, house pickled okra
More about Sea Island - New Braunfels
Sea Island - New Braunfels
154 Creekside Crossing, New Braunfels
|Mahi Mahi Tacos
|$11.99
Two open faced tacos loaded with grilled Mahi Mahi, mixed cabbage, diced tomato, diced avocado, crumbled queso fresco and a drizzle of chipotle ranch on lightly grilled corn tortillas. Garnished with cilantro, limes and a sample size Cholula slaw
|Mahi Mahi Tacos (Tuesday)
|$9.99
Two tacos served open faced on lightly grilled corn tortillas, loaded with mixed cabbage, diced tomato and avocado, crumbled queso fresco and chipotle ranch. Garnished with cilantro, limes and a sample size Cholula Slaw.
|Mahi Mahi Tacos Lunch
|$10.99
Two tacos served open faced on lightly grilled corn tortillas, loaded with mixed cabbage, diced tomato and avocado, crumbled queso fresco and chipotle ranch. Garnished with cilantro, limes and a sample size Cholula Slaw.