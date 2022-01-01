Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Muffins in New Braunfels

New Braunfels restaurants
Toast

New Braunfels restaurants that serve muffins

Crosswalk Coffeehouse & Cafe image

 

Crosswalk

471 Main Plaza, New Braunfels

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cinnamon Pecan Muffin$3.29
More about Crosswalk
Gainz Cafe image

 

Gainz Cafe

1147 North Academy, New Braunfels

No reviews yet
Takeout
Blueberry Muffin Shake$8.00
Unsweetened almond milk, sugar-free house-made blueberry syrup, all-natural almond butter, vanilla whey protein, blended with ice.
39g Protein | 5g net Carbs | 22g Fat
More about Gainz Cafe

