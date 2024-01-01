Penne in New Braunfels
New Braunfels restaurants that serve penne
Huisache Grill & Wine Bar
303 W San Antonio St, New Braunfels
|Penne Pasta Chicken
|$19.00
A bowl of penne pasta tossed with white wine parmesan cream sauce, with spinach,
sun-dried tomatoes, mushrooms and artichoke hearts. Topped with toasted breadcrumbs and parmesan cheese.
Topped with grilled chicken.
|Penne Pasta Shrimp
|$22.00
Topped with 5 Grilled Shrimp.
|Penne Pasta Vegetable
|$16.00
