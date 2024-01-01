Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Penne in New Braunfels

New Braunfels restaurants
New Braunfels restaurants that serve penne

Huisache Grill image

 

Huisache Grill & Wine Bar

303 W San Antonio St, New Braunfels

Avg 5 (451 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Penne Pasta Chicken$19.00
A bowl of penne pasta tossed with white wine parmesan cream sauce, with spinach,
sun-dried tomatoes, mushrooms and artichoke hearts. Topped with toasted breadcrumbs and parmesan cheese.
Topped with grilled chicken.
Penne Pasta Shrimp$22.00
A bowl of penne pasta tossed with white wine parmesan cream sauce, with spinach,
sun-dried tomatoes, mushrooms and artichoke hearts. Topped with toasted breadcrumbs and parmesan cheese.
Topped with 5 Grilled Shrimp.
Penne Pasta Vegetable$16.00
A bowl of penne pasta tossed with white wine parmesan cream sauce, with spinach,
sun-dried tomatoes, mushrooms and artichoke hearts. Topped with toasted breadcrumbs and parmesan cheese.
More about Huisache Grill & Wine Bar
Banner pic

 

Noli's Vite - New Braunfels

1744 East Common Street, New Braunfels

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Penne Marinara$10.99
More about Noli's Vite - New Braunfels

