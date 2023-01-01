Pulled pork sandwiches in New Braunfels
New Braunfels restaurants that serve pulled pork sandwiches
Crosswalk
471 Main Plaza, New Braunfels
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$13.00
Mouthwatering pulled pork topped with our housemade tangy coleslaw cradled in a pillowy Brioche bun, served with your choice of side.
Granzin Bar-B-Q
660 West San Antonio Street, New Braunfels
|Saturday- Pulled Pork Beef Sandwich
|$5.50
Our Chopped Brisket is mixed with our regular Bbq sauce on a toasted round bun served with pickles and onions.
|Monday- Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$5.50
Pulled pork, mixed with our sweet and spicy Bbq sauce served on a toasted round bun with pickles and onions.
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$6.25
Pulled pork, mixed with our sweet and spicy Bbq sauce served on a toasted round bun with pickles and onions.