Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pulled pork sandwiches in New Braunfels

Go
New Braunfels restaurants
Toast

New Braunfels restaurants that serve pulled pork sandwiches

Crosswalk Coffeehouse & Cafe image

 

Crosswalk

471 Main Plaza, New Braunfels

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pulled Pork Sandwich$13.00
Mouthwatering pulled pork topped with our housemade tangy coleslaw cradled in a pillowy Brioche bun, served with your choice of side.
More about Crosswalk
Banner pic

 

Granzin Bar-B-Q

660 West San Antonio Street, New Braunfels

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Saturday- Pulled Pork Beef Sandwich$5.50
Our Chopped Brisket is mixed with our regular Bbq sauce on a toasted round bun served with pickles and onions.
Monday- Pulled Pork Sandwich$5.50
Pulled pork, mixed with our sweet and spicy Bbq sauce served on a toasted round bun with pickles and onions.
Pulled Pork Sandwich$6.25
Pulled pork, mixed with our sweet and spicy Bbq sauce served on a toasted round bun with pickles and onions.
More about Granzin Bar-B-Q

Browse other tasty dishes in New Braunfels

Bisque

Quesadillas

Greek Salad

Lobsters

Salmon Salad

Carne Asada

Sweet Potato Fries

Calamari

Map

More near New Braunfels to explore

San Marcos

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Kyle

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Seguin

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Wimberley

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Canyon Lake

Avg 3.9 (14 restaurants)

Schertz

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Lockhart

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Cibolo

No reviews yet

Driftwood

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (489 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1037 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (12 restaurants)

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (346 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (256 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (318 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (117 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (479 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (84 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston