Quesadillas in New Braunfels

Las Fontanas Mexican Kitchen image

SEAFOOD

Las Fontanas Mexican Kitchen

1551 North Walnut Avenue, New Braunfels

Avg 4.5 (1301 reviews)
Takeout
Med CCQ$6.99
Ind Street Taco$3.95
Lg Tortilla Soup$10.99
Adobe Cafe Tex Mex Cocina image

 

Adobe Cafe Tex Mex Cocina

124 Interstate 35 Business, New Braunfels

No reviews yet
Takeout
Combo #3$10.99
Two enchiladas served with Mexican rice, refried beans and a queso chip.
Large (16oz) Queso$9.25
A blend of melted cheese, onions, tomatoes and peppers, served with fresh tostada chips.
Fajitas for 2$29.99
Strips of Certified Angus beef fajitas or freshly marinated chicken fajitas served with grilled onions and bell peppers. Served with pico de Gallo, guacamole, sour cream, Mexican rice, charro beans and fresh flour tortillas.
Gainz Cafe image

 

Gainz Cafe

1147 North Academy, New Braunfels

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pizza Hot Pocket Wrap$8.50
Tomato basil sauce | low-fat Mozzarella cheese | Grilled Chicken | GF wrap
30g Protein
38g Carbs
5g Fat
Buffalo Ranch Wrap$8.50
Chicken | Buffalo | Cheese | Ranch | GF Wrap
28 Protein
35 Carbs
5 Fat
Single Doughnut$4.50
Coconut flour, whey protein, eggs, "GB" sugar blend alternative, coconut milk.
**Mix-ins vary by flavor & may contain nuts**
9-14g Fat
1-3g Carbs
6g Protein
Restaurant banner

 

Las Fontanas Mexican Kitchen

2031 Central Plaza Ste 103, New Braunfels

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Med CCQ$6.99
8 oz Chips and Salsa$5.99
MediumTortilla Soup$8.99
