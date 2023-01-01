Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Shrimp basket in
New Braunfels
/
New Braunfels
/
Shrimp Basket
New Braunfels restaurants that serve shrimp basket
Willy B's New Braunfels
2188 Tx 46 W suite 109, New braunfels
No reviews yet
Shrimp Basket
$15.00
More about Willy B's New Braunfels
Comal Crawfish Company - 311 Fm 306
311 Fm 306, New Braunfels
No reviews yet
Fried Shrimp Basket
$15.00
More about Comal Crawfish Company - 311 Fm 306
Browse other tasty dishes in New Braunfels
Turkey Clubs
Beef Salad
Jalapeno Poppers
Crispy Tacos
Mac And Cheese
Cheese Enchiladas
Pudding
Chicken Parmesan
More near New Braunfels to explore
San Marcos
Avg 4.4
(39 restaurants)
Kyle
Avg 4.4
(25 restaurants)
Seguin
Avg 4.5
(19 restaurants)
Wimberley
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Canyon Lake
Avg 3.9
(14 restaurants)
Schertz
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Lockhart
Avg 4.7
(10 restaurants)
Cibolo
No reviews yet
Driftwood
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(515 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(1082 restaurants)
Fredericksburg
Avg 4.3
(33 restaurants)
Victoria
Avg 4.8
(12 restaurants)
Killeen
Avg 4.4
(40 restaurants)
Brenham
No reviews yet
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(372 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(277 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(340 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(121 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.5
(514 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(83 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston