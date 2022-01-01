Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tacos in New Braunfels

Go
New Braunfels restaurants
Toast

New Braunfels restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

Las Fontanas Mexican Kitchen image

SEAFOOD

Las Fontanas Mexican Kitchen

1551 North Walnut Avenue, New Braunfels

Avg 4.5 (1301 reviews)
Takeout
Ind Street Taco Shrimp$4.25
More about Las Fontanas Mexican Kitchen
Muck & Fuss | Sidecar image

TACOS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Muck & Fuss | Sidecar

295 E San Antonio St, New Braunfels

Avg 4.7 (1445 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Tacos$14.49
Tempura-fried shrimp tossed in spicy Japanese mayo, Asian slaw, shredded lettuce & scallions
More about Muck & Fuss | Sidecar
Banner pic

 

Sea Island

154 Creekside Crossing, New Braunfels

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Shrimp Tacos$11.99
Two tacos served open faced on lightly grilled corn tortillas, loaded with mixed cabbage, diced tomato and avocado, crumbled queso fresco and chipotle ranch. Garnished with cilantro, limes and a sample size Cholula Slaw.
Grilled Shrimp Tacos (LENT)$11.99
Two tacos served open faced on lightly grilled corn tortillas, loaded with mixed cabbage, diced tomato and avocado, crumbled queso fresco and chipotle ranch. Garnished with cilantro, limes and a sample size Cholula Slaw.
Grilled Shrimp Tacos Lunch$10.99
Two tacos served open faced on lightly grilled corn tortillas, loaded with mixed cabbage, diced tomato and avocado, crumbled queso fresco and chipotle ranch. Garnished with cilantro, limes and a sample size Cholula Slaw.
More about Sea Island
Restaurant banner

 

Las Fontanas Mexican Kitchen

2031 Central Plaza Ste 103, New Braunfels

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Ind Street Taco Shrimp$3.25
More about Las Fontanas Mexican Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in New Braunfels

Cheese Enchiladas

Crispy Chicken

Fried Ice Cream

Ground Beef Tacos

Reuben

Cookies

Chicken Tenders

Cheese Pizza

Map

More near New Braunfels to explore

San Marcos

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Kyle

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Wimberley

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Canyon Lake

Avg 3.9 (10 restaurants)

Schertz

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Driftwood

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Lockhart

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Seguin

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Cibolo

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (316 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (822 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (230 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston