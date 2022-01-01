Shrimp tacos in New Braunfels
New Braunfels restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
SEAFOOD
Las Fontanas Mexican Kitchen
1551 North Walnut Avenue, New Braunfels
|Ind Street Taco Shrimp
|$4.25
TACOS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Muck & Fuss | Sidecar
295 E San Antonio St, New Braunfels
|Shrimp Tacos
|$14.49
Tempura-fried shrimp tossed in spicy Japanese mayo, Asian slaw, shredded lettuce & scallions
Sea Island
154 Creekside Crossing, New Braunfels
|Grilled Shrimp Tacos
|$11.99
Two tacos served open faced on lightly grilled corn tortillas, loaded with mixed cabbage, diced tomato and avocado, crumbled queso fresco and chipotle ranch. Garnished with cilantro, limes and a sample size Cholula Slaw.
|Grilled Shrimp Tacos (LENT)
|$11.99
Two tacos served open faced on lightly grilled corn tortillas, loaded with mixed cabbage, diced tomato and avocado, crumbled queso fresco and chipotle ranch. Garnished with cilantro, limes and a sample size Cholula Slaw.
|Grilled Shrimp Tacos Lunch
|$10.99
Two tacos served open faced on lightly grilled corn tortillas, loaded with mixed cabbage, diced tomato and avocado, crumbled queso fresco and chipotle ranch. Garnished with cilantro, limes and a sample size Cholula Slaw.