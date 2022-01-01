Taco salad in New Braunfels
New Braunfels restaurants that serve taco salad
More about 1838 Grill #2
1838 Grill #2
111 S Union Ave, Suite 123, New Braunfels
|Taco Salad
|$10.99
Spinach taco shell filled with lettuce, tomato, guacamole, sour cream and shredded cheddar jack cheese, topped with chicken or beef
More about Old River City Cafe
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Old River City Cafe
2771 Fm 725, New Braunfels
|Taco Salad
|$12.00
Tortilla chips, tomato, lettuce, taco meat, shredded cheese, grilled onions, and jalapenos. Served with your choice of dressing
More about Las Fontanas Mexican Kitchen
SEAFOOD
Las Fontanas Mexican Kitchen
1551 North Walnut Avenue, New Braunfels
|Shredded Chicken Taco Salad
|$12.99
|Ground Beef Taco Salad
|$12.99
More about Adobe Cafe Tex Mex Cocina
Adobe Cafe Tex Mex Cocina
124 Interstate 35 Business, New Braunfels
|Fajita Taco Salad
|$11.99
Romaine and iceberg lettuce blend topped with certified Angus beef or marinated chicken breast, cheese, tomatoes and guacamole in a crispy fried tortilla bowl.
|Taco Salad
|$9.99
Romaine and iceberg lettuce blend topped with seasoned ground beef or shredded chicken, cheese, tomatoes and guacamole in a crispy fried tortilla bowl.