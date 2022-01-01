Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taco salad in New Braunfels

New Braunfels restaurants
New Braunfels restaurants that serve taco salad

Main pic

 

1838 Grill #2

111 S Union Ave, Suite 123, New Braunfels

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Taco Salad$10.99
Spinach taco shell filled with lettuce, tomato, guacamole, sour cream and shredded cheddar jack cheese, topped with chicken or beef
More about 1838 Grill #2
Item pic

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Old River City Cafe

2771 Fm 725, New Braunfels

Avg 4.6 (326 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Taco Salad$12.00
Tortilla chips, tomato, lettuce, taco meat, shredded cheese, grilled onions, and jalapenos. Served with your choice of dressing
More about Old River City Cafe
Las Fontanas Mexican Kitchen image

SEAFOOD

Las Fontanas Mexican Kitchen

1551 North Walnut Avenue, New Braunfels

Avg 4.5 (1301 reviews)
Takeout
Shredded Chicken Taco Salad$12.99
Ground Beef Taco Salad$12.99
More about Las Fontanas Mexican Kitchen
Adobe Cafe Tex Mex Cocina image

 

Adobe Cafe Tex Mex Cocina

124 Interstate 35 Business, New Braunfels

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fajita Taco Salad$11.99
Romaine and iceberg lettuce blend topped with certified Angus beef or marinated chicken breast, cheese, tomatoes and guacamole in a crispy fried tortilla bowl.
Taco Salad$9.99
Romaine and iceberg lettuce blend topped with seasoned ground beef or shredded chicken, cheese, tomatoes and guacamole in a crispy fried tortilla bowl.
More about Adobe Cafe Tex Mex Cocina
Restaurant banner

 

Las Fontanas Mexican Kitchen

2031 Central Plaza Ste 103, New Braunfels

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Ground Beef Taco Salad$12.99
Shredded Chicken Taco Salad$12.99
More about Las Fontanas Mexican Kitchen

