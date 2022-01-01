Turkey clubs in New Braunfels
New Braunfels restaurants that serve turkey clubs
More about Uwe's Bakery & Deli
Uwe's Bakery & Deli
1024 W San Antonio St, New Braunfels
|Turkey Santa Fe Club Sandwich
|$9.99
Boar's Head® Ovengold® Roasted turkey breast, Boar's Head® Naturally Smoke Bacon, Boar's Head® Monterrey Jack with Jalapeño cheese, romaine lettuce, tomato, onion, and avocado spread served on your choice of toasted white or wheat bread with spicy aioli.
|Turkey Avocado BLT Sandwich
|$9.99
Boar's Head® Ovengold® Roasted Turkey Breast, Boar's Head® Naturally Smoked Bacon, tomato, lettuce, avocado spread, served on your choice of toasted white or wheat bread with mayonnaise.
More about Huisache Grill
Huisache Grill
303 W San Antonio St, New Braunfels
|Turkey Sandwich
|$11.00
Sliced turkey, bacon and jack cheese with avocado slices, zesty mayonnaise, spinach, tomato and onion on toasted sourdough bread.
More about Granzin Bar-B-Q
Granzin Bar-B-Q
660 West San Antonio Street, New Braunfels
|Turkey Breast Sandwich
|$7.49
Our marinated smoked turkey breast served on a toasted poppy seed bun with our original Bbq sauce, pickles and onions
|Tuesday- Turkey Sandwich
|$6.99
Our marinated smoked turkey breast served on a toasted poppy seed bun with our regular Bbq sauce, pickles and onions