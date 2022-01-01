Turkey clubs in New Braunfels

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Uwe's Bakery & Deli image

 

Uwe's Bakery & Deli

1024 W San Antonio St, New Braunfels

Avg 4.6 (916 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Turkey Santa Fe Club Sandwich$9.99
Boar's Head® Ovengold® Roasted turkey breast, Boar's Head® Naturally Smoke Bacon, Boar's Head® Monterrey Jack with Jalapeño cheese, romaine lettuce, tomato, onion, and avocado spread served on your choice of toasted white or wheat bread with spicy aioli.
Turkey Avocado BLT Sandwich$9.99
Boar's Head® Ovengold® Roasted Turkey Breast, Boar's Head® Naturally Smoked Bacon, tomato, lettuce, avocado spread, served on your choice of toasted white or wheat bread with mayonnaise.
More about Uwe's Bakery & Deli
Huisache Grill image

 

Huisache Grill

303 W San Antonio St, New Braunfels

Avg 5 (451 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Sandwich$11.00
Sliced turkey, bacon and jack cheese with avocado slices, zesty mayonnaise, spinach, tomato and onion on toasted sourdough bread.
More about Huisache Grill
Banner pic

 

Granzin Bar-B-Q

660 West San Antonio Street, New Braunfels

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Turkey Breast Sandwich$7.49
Our marinated smoked turkey breast served on a toasted poppy seed bun with our original Bbq sauce, pickles and onions
Tuesday- Turkey Sandwich$6.99
Our marinated smoked turkey breast served on a toasted poppy seed bun with our regular Bbq sauce, pickles and onions
More about Granzin Bar-B-Q

