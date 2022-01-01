New Britain restaurants you'll love
Pizza Works & Kennedy Fried Chicken
450 South Main street, suite A2, New Britain
Popular items
French Fries
|$3.95
straight cut fries, made fresh to order
Mozzarella Sticks (6pc)
|$6.95
(6 pcs) served with marinara sauce
Large Cheese
|$14.45
hand tossed, NY style pizza made fresh to order
BBQ • SUSHI
Seoul BBQ - New Britain
593 Hartford Rd, New Britain
Popular items
27. Japchae
|$17.99
Wok-fried Glass Noddles w. Beef & Veggies
40. Dolpan Bibimbap Beef
|$20.99
Served in a Sizzling Stone Plate w. Rice
1. Gun Mandu
|$12.99
Las Tortas MX, Fowl Play & Burrito Loko
222 Main Street, New Britain
Popular items
Adobada Chicken Taco
|$3.25
(Marinated Chicken)
3 PC Tenders COMBO
|$12.99
Three jumbo tenders served with comeback sauce and your choice of heat level. Combos include choice of TWO sides.
Carne Asada Taco
|$3.25
(Grilled Steak)
Industrial Kitchen NB
222 Main Street, New Britain