New Britain restaurants you'll love

New Britain restaurants
Toast
  • New Britain

New Britain's top cuisines

Pizza
BBQ
Barbeque
Chicken
Korean
Must-try New Britain restaurants

Pizza Works & Kennedy Fried Chicken

450 South Main street, suite A2, New Britain

No reviews yet
French Fries$3.95
straight cut fries, made fresh to order
Mozzarella Sticks (6pc)$6.95
(6 pcs) served with marinara sauce
Large Cheese$14.45
hand tossed, NY style pizza made fresh to order
Seoul BBQ - New Britain image

BBQ • SUSHI

Seoul BBQ - New Britain

593 Hartford Rd, New Britain

Avg 4.3 (1395 reviews)
27. Japchae$17.99
Wok-fried Glass Noddles w. Beef & Veggies
40. Dolpan Bibimbap Beef$20.99
Served in a Sizzling Stone Plate w. Rice
1. Gun Mandu$12.99
Las Tortas MX, Fowl Play & Burrito Loko

222 Main Street, New Britain

No reviews yet
Adobada Chicken Taco$3.25
(Marinated Chicken)
3 PC Tenders COMBO$12.99
Three jumbo tenders served with comeback sauce and your choice of heat level. Combos include choice of TWO sides.
Carne Asada Taco$3.25
(Grilled Steak)
Wing It On!

1537 Stanley St, New Britain

No reviews yet
Industrial Kitchen NB

222 Main Street, New Britain

No reviews yet
