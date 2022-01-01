Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curly fries in New Britain

Go
New Britain restaurants
Toast

New Britain restaurants that serve curly fries

Main pic

 

People's Choice New Britain

972 West Main Street, New Britain

No reviews yet
Takeout
Curly Fries
More about People's Choice New Britain
Item pic

 

Pizza Works & Kennedy Fried Chicken

450 South Main street, suite A2, New Britain

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Curly Fries$4.45
spiral cut fries
More about Pizza Works & Kennedy Fried Chicken

Browse other tasty dishes in New Britain

Quesadillas

Mozzarella Sticks

Cheese Fries

Caesar Salad

Waffles

Map

More near New Britain to explore

West Hartford

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Farmington

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Southington

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Wethersfield

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Plainville

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Rocky Hill

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Berlin

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Newington

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Unionville

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (103 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (220 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (485 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1357 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (547 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston