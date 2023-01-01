Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

New Britain restaurants you'll love

New Britain restaurants
  • New Britain

Must-try New Britain restaurants

Main pic

 

People's Choice New Britain - 972 West Main Street

972 West Main Street, New Britain

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Piggly Wiggly 16"$27.99
pepperoni, bacon, sausage and extra cheese
7 Pc Wings$11.79
A good snack
10 Pc Wings$16.49
Meal for one
More about People's Choice New Britain - 972 West Main Street
Seoul BBQ - New Britain image

BBQ • SUSHI

Seoul BBQ - New Britain

593 Hartford Rd, New Britain

Avg 4.3 (1395 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
33. Jja Jjang Myeon$16.99
Korean Black Bean Sauce Noodle
40. Dolpan Bibimbap Beef$20.99
Served in a Sizzling Stone Plate w. Rice
42. Bokeum Bap Beef$16.99
Wok-fried Rice w. Fried Egg
More about Seoul BBQ - New Britain
Las Tortas MX, Fowl Play & Burrito Loko image

 

Las Tortas MX, Fowl Play & Burrito Loko - 222 Main Street

222 Main Street, New Britain

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Side Crinkle Cut Fries$2.99
Seasoned with cajun spices
Chips & Queso$7.00
Our signature Chile con Queso served with nacho chips
The OG COMBO$12.99
8oz chicken breast, creamy coleslaw, comeback sauce and house made pickles, served on a brioche bun. Combo includes choice of side.
More about Las Tortas MX, Fowl Play & Burrito Loko - 222 Main Street
Consumer pic

 

Roma Sports Bar & Grill

382 Allen St, New Britain

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chipotle Burger$12.99
sliced banana peppers, chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomato & raw onion
Genoa Salami Grinder
Topped with Lettuce, Tomato & American Cheese
Hot Dogs$6.95
Your choice of toppings Ketchup,mustard,relish,mayo,ranch,onion,lettuce,tomato,jalapenos
More about Roma Sports Bar & Grill
Banner pic

 

Industrial Kitchen NB - 222 Main Street

222 Main Street, New Britain

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Red bull$4.00
Water$2.50
Btl Coke$3.00
More about Industrial Kitchen NB - 222 Main Street
Wing It On! image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Wing It On! - New Britain

1537 Stanley St, New Britain

Avg 4.3 (2345 reviews)
Takeout
More about Wing It On! - New Britain
Wing It On Wheels! image

 

Wing It On Wheels!

450 S Main South Street, New Britain

No reviews yet
More about Wing It On Wheels!
Main pic

 

I KNOW YOU KNOW - 69 Arch Street

69 Arch Street, New Britain

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about I KNOW YOU KNOW - 69 Arch Street
Main pic

 

Wings Over - Newington, CT

1480 East Street, New Britain

No reviews yet
More about Wings Over - Newington, CT
The Hive Restaurant - New Britain image

 

The Hive Restaurant - New Britain

1375 EAST STREET, NEW BRITAIN

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about The Hive Restaurant - New Britain
The Industrial Cocktail & Bar image

 

The Industrial Cocktail & Bar - 222 Main Street

222 Main Street, New Britain

No reviews yet
Digital Dine-In
More about The Industrial Cocktail & Bar - 222 Main Street

