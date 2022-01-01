Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in New Britain

New Britain restaurants
New Britain restaurants that serve quesadillas

Main pic

 

People's Choice New Britain

972 West Main Street, New Britain

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheese Quesadilla$10.49
More about People's Choice New Britain
Las Tortas MX, Fowl Play & Burrito Loko image

 

Las Tortas MX, Fowl Play & Burrito Loko

222 Main Street, New Britain

No reviews yet
Takeout
Quesadillas$11.95
13” Flour Tortilla, monterey jack, cheddar cheese, served with pico de gallo, sour cream and julienne romaine lettuce. Your Choice Of Meat
Cheese Quesadilla$8.95
Birria Quesadilla$12.95
13' flour tortilla, monterey jack and cheddar cheese with our 8-hour slow cooked birria meat. Topped with onions and cilantro. Served with consommé dipping sauce, limes, red sauce & sour cream.
More about Las Tortas MX, Fowl Play & Burrito Loko

