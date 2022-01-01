Quesadillas in New Britain
New Britain restaurants that serve quesadillas
People's Choice New Britain
972 West Main Street, New Britain
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$10.49
Las Tortas MX, Fowl Play & Burrito Loko
222 Main Street, New Britain
|Quesadillas
|$11.95
13” Flour Tortilla, monterey jack, cheddar cheese, served with pico de gallo, sour cream and julienne romaine lettuce. Your Choice Of Meat
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$8.95
|Birria Quesadilla
|$12.95
13' flour tortilla, monterey jack and cheddar cheese with our 8-hour slow cooked birria meat. Topped with onions and cilantro. Served with consommé dipping sauce, limes, red sauce & sour cream.