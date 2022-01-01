Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Waffles in New Britain

Go
New Britain restaurants
Toast

New Britain restaurants that serve waffles

Wing It On Wheels! image

 

Wing It On Wheels!

450 S Main South Street, New Britain

No reviews yet
Waffle Fries$5.00
Las Tortas MX, Fowl Play & Burrito Loko image

 

Las Tortas MX, Fowl Play & Burrito Loko

222 Main Street, New Britain

No reviews yet
Takeout
2 PC Chicken n Waffles$14.99
Two jumbo chicken tenders on top of two delicious waffles, topped with maple syrup and powdered sugar.
4 PC Chicken n Waffles$16.99
Four jumbo chicken tenders on top of two delicious waffles, topped with maple syrup and powdered sugar.
Solo Waffle$4.99
One fluffy waffle topped with syrup and powdered sugar
