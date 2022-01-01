Waffles in New Britain
New Britain restaurants that serve waffles
Wing It On Wheels!
450 S Main South Street, New Britain
|Waffle Fries
|$5.00
Las Tortas MX, Fowl Play & Burrito Loko
222 Main Street, New Britain
|2 PC Chicken n Waffles
|$14.99
Two jumbo chicken tenders on top of two delicious waffles, topped with maple syrup and powdered sugar.
|4 PC Chicken n Waffles
|$16.99
Four jumbo chicken tenders on top of two delicious waffles, topped with maple syrup and powdered sugar.
|Solo Waffle
|$4.99
One fluffy waffle topped with syrup and powdered sugar