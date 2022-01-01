New Brunswick American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in New Brunswick
More about Destination Dogs
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Destination Dogs
101 Paterson Street, New Brunswick
|Popular items
|Conquistadog
|$7.50
chorizo, fried potatoes, brava sauce, scallions
|Newarker
|$6.00
all beef hot dog, fried potatoes, fried onion and peppers, yellow mustard
|Scarlet Bite
|$7.50
All beef hot dog, cheese sauce, fries, cabbage, tomato, pickle, yellow mustard, mayo, ketchup, scallions
More about Fritz's
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Fritz's
115 Easton Avenue, New Brunswick
|Popular items
|Chicken Tenders & Fries
|$10.50
hand battered chicken tenders & hand cut french fries cooked until golden brown. Served plain or in your choice of sauce.
|Chipotle Bacon Style
|$1.00
with chipotle mayo, caramelized onions, bacon & muenster cheese on our house roll.
|General Tso's Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$9.75
smothered in house-made general tso's sauce & topped with scallions & sesame seeds on our house roll.
More about Old Man Rafferty's - New Brunswick
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Old Man Rafferty's - New Brunswick
106 Albany St, New Brunswick
|Popular items
|BOOM BOOM SHRIMP
|$13.00
Crispy Tempura Shrimp Tossed In A Creamy Spicy Sauce
|MOZZARELLA WEDGES
|$10.00
House Made, Hand Cut Mozzarella Batter Dipped, Breaded Crispy. Homemade Marinara
|TOMATO BASIL SOUP
|$6.00
Grilled Cheese Croutons