New Brunswick bars & lounges you'll love

More about Destination Dogs
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Destination Dogs
101 Paterson Street, New Brunswick
|Popular items
|Conquistadog
|$7.50
chorizo, fried potatoes, brava sauce, scallions
|Newarker
|$6.00
all beef hot dog, fried potatoes, fried onion and peppers, yellow mustard
|Scarlet Bite
|$7.50
All beef hot dog, cheese sauce, fries, cabbage, tomato, pickle, yellow mustard, mayo, ketchup, scallions
More about Old Man Rafferty's - New Brunswick
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Old Man Rafferty's - New Brunswick
106 Albany St, New Brunswick
|Popular items
|BOOM BOOM SHRIMP
|$13.00
Crispy Tempura Shrimp Tossed In A Creamy Spicy Sauce
|MOZZARELLA WEDGES
|$10.00
House Made, Hand Cut Mozzarella Batter Dipped, Breaded Crispy. Homemade Marinara
|TOMATO BASIL SOUP
|$6.00
Grilled Cheese Croutons