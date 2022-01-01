New Brunswick bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in New Brunswick

Destination Dogs image

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Destination Dogs

101 Paterson Street, New Brunswick

Avg 4.7 (1972 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Conquistadog$7.50
chorizo, fried potatoes, brava sauce, scallions
Newarker$6.00
all beef hot dog, fried potatoes, fried onion and peppers, yellow mustard
Scarlet Bite$7.50
All beef hot dog, cheese sauce, fries, cabbage, tomato, pickle, yellow mustard, mayo, ketchup, scallions
Old Man Rafferty's - New Brunswick image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Old Man Rafferty's - New Brunswick

106 Albany St, New Brunswick

Avg 4.4 (1802 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BOOM BOOM SHRIMP$13.00
Crispy Tempura Shrimp Tossed In A Creamy Spicy Sauce
MOZZARELLA WEDGES$10.00
House Made, Hand Cut Mozzarella Batter Dipped, Breaded Crispy. Homemade Marinara
TOMATO BASIL SOUP$6.00
Grilled Cheese Croutons
Hub City Brewhouse image

PRETZELS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • SALADS • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

Hub City Brewhouse

335 George Street, New Brunswick

Avg 4 (709 reviews)
Takeout
