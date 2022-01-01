New Brunswick breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in New Brunswick
More about Fritz's
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Fritz's
115 Easton Avenue, New Brunswick
|Popular items
|Turkey Avocado B.L.T.
|$11.50
herb roasted turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato & avocado on our toasted white bread.
|Dessert Bars
|$0.00
Our selection of house-made dessert bars.
|Shaved Brussels Sprout Salad
|$7.00
Shaved brussels sprouts tossed in sherry-maple vinaigrette dressing with dried cranberries. Topped with shaved parmigiano reggiano cheese & smoked almonds.
More about El Jefe’s Taqueria - New Brunswick
El Jefe’s Taqueria - New Brunswick
97 Hamilton St, NEW BRUNSWICK
|Popular items
|Burrito
|$10.25
12-inch tortilla burrito with one choice of any protein+ rice +beans +any hot toppings + any cold toppings.
|Mexican Bowl (o)
|$10.50
Choose a protein + rice +beans +any hot toppings + any cold toppings.
|Super Quesadilla
|$10.25
12-inch flour tortilla with Mexican cheese + Protein choice + any hot toppings. Served with 2 sides.