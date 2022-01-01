Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

New Brunswick breakfast spots you'll love

Go
New Brunswick restaurants
Toast

Must-try breakfast spots in New Brunswick

Fritz's image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Fritz's

115 Easton Avenue, New Brunswick

Avg 4.7 (2525 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Turkey Avocado B.L.T.$11.50
herb roasted turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato & avocado on our toasted white bread.
Dessert Bars$0.00
Our selection of house-made dessert bars.
Shaved Brussels Sprout Salad$7.00
Shaved brussels sprouts tossed in sherry-maple vinaigrette dressing with dried cranberries. Topped with shaved parmigiano reggiano cheese & smoked almonds.
More about Fritz's
El Jefe’s Taqueria image

 

El Jefe’s Taqueria - New Brunswick

97 Hamilton St, NEW BRUNSWICK

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Burrito$10.25
12-inch tortilla burrito with one choice of any protein+ rice +beans +any hot toppings + any cold toppings.
Mexican Bowl (o)$10.50
Choose a protein + rice +beans +any hot toppings + any cold toppings.
Super Quesadilla$10.25
12-inch flour tortilla with Mexican cheese + Protein choice + any hot toppings. Served with 2 sides.
More about El Jefe’s Taqueria - New Brunswick
Restaurant banner

 

Chai Chenak - 349 A. George St

349 A. George St, New Brunswick

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Chai Chenak - 349 A. George St

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in New Brunswick

Cake

Chicken Tenders

Nachos

Grilled Chicken

Chili

Caesar Salad

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Calamari

Map

More near New Brunswick to explore

Edison

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)

North Brunswick

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Metuchen

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Parlin

No reviews yet

Iselin

Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)

Piscataway

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Somerset

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Old Bridge

No reviews yet

Kendall Park

Avg 3.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1901 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (578 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (394 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (149 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (806 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (118 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (980 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (275 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston