Chicken sandwiches in New Brunswick
New Brunswick restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Destination Dogs
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Destination Dogs
101 Paterson Street, New Brunswick
|Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$10.75
Pickles, coleslaw, celery, mayo
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$10.00
lettuce, tomato, red onion, mayo
|Buffalo Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$10.75
buffalo sauce, cabbage, red onion, blue cheese
More about Fritz's
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Fritz's
115 Easton Avenue, New Brunswick
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$9.00
white meat chicken salad with lettuce & tomatoes on our seed bread.
|General Tso's Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
smothered in house-made general tso's sauce & topped with scallions & sesame seeds on our house roll.
|Blackened Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
with house-made pepper jelly, lettuce, tomato & brie cheese on our house roll.
More about Old Man Rafferty's - New Brunswick
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Old Man Rafferty's - New Brunswick
106 Albany St, New Brunswick
|GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$14.00
Boneless Breast Simply Seasoned On A Brioche Roll. Lettuce, Tomato And Fries
|CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$14.00
Batter & Panko Crusted. Brioche Roll, Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, Siracha Aioli. French Fries.