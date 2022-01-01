Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in New Brunswick

Go
New Brunswick restaurants
Toast

New Brunswick restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Destination Dogs image

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Destination Dogs

101 Paterson Street, New Brunswick

Avg 4.7 (1972 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich$10.75
Pickles, coleslaw, celery, mayo
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$10.00
lettuce, tomato, red onion, mayo
Buffalo Fried Chicken Sandwich$10.75
buffalo sauce, cabbage, red onion, blue cheese
More about Destination Dogs
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Fritz's

115 Easton Avenue, New Brunswick

Avg 4.7 (2525 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Salad Sandwich$9.00
white meat chicken salad with lettuce & tomatoes on our seed bread.
General Tso's Crispy Chicken Sandwich$13.00
smothered in house-made general tso's sauce & topped with scallions & sesame seeds on our house roll.
Blackened Chicken Sandwich$12.00
with house-made pepper jelly, lettuce, tomato & brie cheese on our house roll.
More about Fritz's
GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Old Man Rafferty's - New Brunswick

106 Albany St, New Brunswick

Avg 4.4 (1802 reviews)
Takeout
GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH$14.00
Boneless Breast Simply Seasoned On A Brioche Roll. Lettuce, Tomato And Fries
CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH$14.00
Batter & Panko Crusted. Brioche Roll, Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, Siracha Aioli. French Fries.
More about Old Man Rafferty's - New Brunswick

Browse other tasty dishes in New Brunswick

Pancakes

Caesar Salad

Cheese Fries

Tuna Salad

Clam Chowder

Filet Mignon

Cheesecake

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near New Brunswick to explore

Edison

Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)

North Brunswick

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Metuchen

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Iselin

Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)

Somerset

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Parlin

No reviews yet

Old Bridge

No reviews yet

Kendall Park

Avg 3.7 (3 restaurants)

Piscataway

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1606 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (520 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (339 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (690 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (103 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (860 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (218 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston