Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate cake in New Brunswick

Go
New Brunswick restaurants
Toast

New Brunswick restaurants that serve chocolate cake

Restaurant banner

 

Jinsoy - 335 George St

335 George St, New Brunswick

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Mousse Cake$8.00
More about Jinsoy - 335 George St
Restaurant banner

 

Chai Chenak - 349 A. George St

349 A. George St, New Brunswick

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hot Chocolate Lava Cake$7.99
More about Chai Chenak - 349 A. George St

Browse other tasty dishes in New Brunswick

Nachos

Tuna Salad

Reuben

Fish And Chips

Turkey Clubs

Falooda

Cake

Samosa

Map

More near New Brunswick to explore

Edison

Avg 4.2 (28 restaurants)

Metuchen

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

North Brunswick

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Parlin

No reviews yet

Iselin

Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)

Piscataway

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Somerset

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Old Bridge

No reviews yet

Kendall Park

Avg 3.7 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1848 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (555 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (384 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (146 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (783 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (113 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (930 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (268 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston