Chocolate cake in
New Brunswick
/
New Brunswick
/
Chocolate Cake
New Brunswick restaurants that serve chocolate cake
Jinsoy - 335 George St
335 George St, New Brunswick
No reviews yet
Chocolate Mousse Cake
$8.00
More about Jinsoy - 335 George St
Chai Chenak - 349 A. George St
349 A. George St, New Brunswick
No reviews yet
Hot Chocolate Lava Cake
$7.99
More about Chai Chenak - 349 A. George St
