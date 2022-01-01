Crispy chicken in New Brunswick
New Brunswick restaurants that serve crispy chicken
More about Fritz's
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Fritz's
115 Easton Avenue, New Brunswick
|General Tso's Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
smothered in house-made general tso's sauce & topped with scallions & sesame seeds on our house roll.
More about Old Man Rafferty's - New Brunswick
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Old Man Rafferty's - New Brunswick
106 Albany St, New Brunswick
|SPICY CRISPY CHICKEN SLIDERS (3)
|$16.00
Three Mini White Meat Cutlets Fried And Tossed In Our House Made Spicy-Sweet-Smoky Sauce. Served On Brioche Rolls Topped With Coleslaw. French Fries
|CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$14.00
Batter & Panko Crusted. Brioche Roll, Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, Siracha Aioli. French Fries.