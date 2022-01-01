Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy chicken in New Brunswick

New Brunswick restaurants
Toast

New Brunswick restaurants that serve crispy chicken

General Tso's Crispy Chicken Sandwich image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Fritz's

115 Easton Avenue, New Brunswick

Avg 4.7 (2525 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
General Tso's Crispy Chicken Sandwich$13.00
smothered in house-made general tso's sauce & topped with scallions & sesame seeds on our house roll.
More about Fritz's
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Old Man Rafferty's - New Brunswick

106 Albany St, New Brunswick

Avg 4.4 (1802 reviews)
Takeout
SPICY CRISPY CHICKEN SLIDERS (3)$16.00
Three Mini White Meat Cutlets Fried And Tossed In Our House Made Spicy-Sweet-Smoky Sauce. Served On Brioche Rolls Topped With Coleslaw. French Fries
CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH$14.00
Batter & Panko Crusted. Brioche Roll, Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, Siracha Aioli. French Fries.
More about Old Man Rafferty's - New Brunswick

