Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Falooda in New Brunswick

Go
New Brunswick restaurants
Toast

New Brunswick restaurants that serve falooda

Restaurant banner

 

Jinsoy - 335 George St

335 George St, New Brunswick

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Falooda$9.99
More about Jinsoy - 335 George St
Restaurant banner

 

Chai Chenak - 349 A. George St

349 A. George St, New Brunswick

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Badshahi Falooda$10.49
More about Chai Chenak - 349 A. George St

Browse other tasty dishes in New Brunswick

Tuna Salad

Tacos

Caesar Salad

Grilled Chicken

Tomato Soup

Calamari

Garlic Chicken

Pies

Map

More near New Brunswick to explore

Edison

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)

Metuchen

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

North Brunswick

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Parlin

No reviews yet

Iselin

Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)

Piscataway

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Somerset

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Old Bridge

No reviews yet

Kendall Park

Avg 3.7 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1835 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (559 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (59 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (369 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (146 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (782 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (111 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (929 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (266 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston