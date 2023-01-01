Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Fried rice in
New Brunswick
/
New Brunswick
/
Fried Rice
New Brunswick restaurants that serve fried rice
Jinsoy, - George Street
335 George St, New Brunswick
No reviews yet
Shrimp Jinsoy fried rice
$17.00
CH Szechwan fried rice
$16.00
CH Chili garlic fried rice
$16.00
More about Jinsoy, - George Street
Nirvanis Indian Kitchen
68 Easton Ave, New Brunswick
No reviews yet
Veggie Fried Rice
$11.00
More about Nirvanis Indian Kitchen
