Fried rice in New Brunswick

New Brunswick restaurants
New Brunswick restaurants that serve fried rice

Jinsoy, - George Street

335 George St, New Brunswick

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Jinsoy fried rice$17.00
CH Szechwan fried rice$16.00
CH Chili garlic fried rice$16.00
More about Jinsoy, - George Street
Nirvanis Indian Kitchen

68 Easton Ave, New Brunswick

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Veggie Fried Rice$11.00
More about Nirvanis Indian Kitchen

