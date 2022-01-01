Greek salad in New Brunswick
New Brunswick restaurants that serve greek salad
Rhythm & Spice Pizzeria and Grill - New Brunswick - 60 Sicard Street
60 Sicard Street, New Brunswick
|Greek Salad
|$11.25
Imported Feta Cheese, Grape Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives overBed of Romaine
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Old Man Rafferty's - New Brunswick - Toastnow
106 Albany St, New Brunswick
|BIG GREEK SALAD
|$16.00
A CP Favorite. Romaine, Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, Kalamata Olives, Sweet Red Pepper, Feta. Lemon-Red Wine-Olive Oil Vinaigrette.