Greek salad in New Brunswick

New Brunswick restaurants
New Brunswick restaurants that serve greek salad

Rhythm & Spice Pizzeria and Grill - New Brunswick - 60 Sicard Street

60 Sicard Street, New Brunswick

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Greek Salad$11.25
Imported Feta Cheese, Grape Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives overBed of Romaine
More about Rhythm & Spice Pizzeria and Grill - New Brunswick - 60 Sicard Street
Old Man Rafferty's - New Brunswick image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Old Man Rafferty's - New Brunswick - Toastnow

106 Albany St, New Brunswick

Avg 4.4 (1802 reviews)
Takeout
BIG GREEK SALAD$16.00
A CP Favorite. Romaine, Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, Kalamata Olives, Sweet Red Pepper, Feta. Lemon-Red Wine-Olive Oil Vinaigrette.
More about Old Man Rafferty's - New Brunswick - Toastnow

