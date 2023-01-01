Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Hot chocolate in
New Brunswick
/
New Brunswick
/
Hot Chocolate
New Brunswick restaurants that serve hot chocolate
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Fritz's
115 Easton Avenue, New Brunswick
Avg 4.7
(2525 reviews)
Hot Chocolate
$4.00
More about Fritz's
Chai Chenak - 349 A. George St
349 A. George St, New Brunswick
No reviews yet
Hot Chocolate Lava Cake
$7.99
More about Chai Chenak - 349 A. George St
