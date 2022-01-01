Risotto in
New Brunswick restaurants that serve risotto
Steakhouse 85
85 CHURCH STREET, NEW BRUNSWICK
No reviews yet
Lobster risotto
$19.00
More about Steakhouse 85
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Fritz's
115 Easton Avenue, New Brunswick
Avg 4.7
(2525 reviews)
Risotto Fritters
$6.00
with choice of tomato basil sauce or roasted garlic aioli. Vegetarian.
More about Fritz's
