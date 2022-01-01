Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Shrimp rolls in
New Brunswick
/
New Brunswick
/
Shrimp Rolls
New Brunswick restaurants that serve shrimp rolls
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Fritz's
115 Easton Avenue, New Brunswick
Avg 4.7
(2525 reviews)
Shrimp Roll
$16.00
House-made shrimp salad on our split top roll.
More about Fritz's
SUSHI
Kilmer Eatery
396 George st, New Brunswick
Avg 4.3
(27 reviews)
Shrimp Tempura Roll
$7.50
Shrimp tempura, Cucumber
Shrimp Avocado Roll
$6.50
Shrimp, Avocado
More about Kilmer Eatery
