Shrimp rolls in New Brunswick

New Brunswick restaurants
New Brunswick restaurants that serve shrimp rolls

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Fritz's

115 Easton Avenue, New Brunswick

Avg 4.7 (2525 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Roll$16.00
House-made shrimp salad on our split top roll.
More about Fritz's
SUSHI

Kilmer Eatery

396 George st, New Brunswick

Avg 4.3 (27 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Tempura Roll$7.50
Shrimp tempura, Cucumber
Shrimp Avocado Roll$6.50
Shrimp, Avocado
More about Kilmer Eatery

