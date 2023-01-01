Sliders in New Brunswick
New Brunswick restaurants that serve sliders
Nirvanis Indian Kitchen
68 Easton Ave, New Brunswick
|Vada Pav Slider (2pcs) (Vegan)
|$9.00
Fried seasoned potato dumpling with raw onions, mint and tamarind chutney in pav bread.
|Dabeli Slider (2pcs) (Vegan)
|$9.00
Tangy & sweet potato patty, topped off with mint & tamarind chutney, pomegranate, onions & sev.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Old Man Rafferty's - New Brunswick - Toastnow
106 Albany St, New Brunswick
|Nashville CHICKEN SLIDERS (3)
|$17.00
Three Mini White Meat Cutlets Fried And Tossed In Our House Made Spicy-Sweet-Smoky Sauce. Served On Brioche Rolls Topped With Coleslaw. French Fries
|BBQ Pulled Pork Sliders (3)
|$17.00
In House Smoked Pork, Simmered In House-Made Sauce. Potato Bun, Pickled Red Onions, Home Made Cole Slaw, Sweet Potato Fries.
|CHEESE BURGER SLIDERS
|$17.00
Two Angus Beef Sliders On Brioche Buns. American or Cheddar. Crispy Fries On The Side