Sliders in New Brunswick

New Brunswick restaurants
New Brunswick restaurants that serve sliders

Nirvanis Indian Kitchen

68 Easton Ave, New Brunswick

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Vada Pav Slider (2pcs) (Vegan)$9.00
Fried seasoned potato dumpling with raw onions, mint and tamarind chutney in pav bread.
Dabeli Slider (2pcs) (Vegan)$9.00
Tangy & sweet potato patty, topped off with mint & tamarind chutney, pomegranate, onions & sev.
More about Nirvanis Indian Kitchen
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Old Man Rafferty's - New Brunswick - Toastnow

106 Albany St, New Brunswick

Avg 4.4 (1802 reviews)
Takeout
Nashville CHICKEN SLIDERS (3)$17.00
Three Mini White Meat Cutlets Fried And Tossed In Our House Made Spicy-Sweet-Smoky Sauce. Served On Brioche Rolls Topped With Coleslaw. French Fries
BBQ Pulled Pork Sliders (3)$17.00
In House Smoked Pork, Simmered In House-Made Sauce. Potato Bun, Pickled Red Onions, Home Made Cole Slaw, Sweet Potato Fries.
CHEESE BURGER SLIDERS$17.00
Two Angus Beef Sliders On Brioche Buns. American or Cheddar. Crispy Fries On The Side
More about Old Man Rafferty's - New Brunswick - Toastnow

