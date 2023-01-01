Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sweet potato fries in New Brunswick

Go
New Brunswick restaurants
Toast

New Brunswick restaurants that serve sweet potato fries

Fritz's image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Fritz's

115 Easton Avenue, New Brunswick

Avg 4.7 (2525 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
SWEET POTATO FRIES$7.00
Sweet Potato Fries$7.00
served with Fritz's aioli. Vegan.
More about Fritz's
Banner pic

 

Delta's Restaurant

19 Dennis Street, New Brunswick

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
SWEET POTATO FRIES$7.00
More about Delta's Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in New Brunswick

Crispy Chicken

Chili

Fish And Chips

Chicken Tenders

Hot Chocolate

Philly Cheesesteaks

Beef Short Ribs

Ravioli

Map

More near New Brunswick to explore

Edison

Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)

Metuchen

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

North Brunswick

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Parlin

No reviews yet

Iselin

Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)

Piscataway

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Somerset

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Old Bridge

No reviews yet

Kendall Park

Avg 3.7 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1893 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (569 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (61 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (399 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (150 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (799 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (115 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (948 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (275 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston