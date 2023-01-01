Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Sweet potato fries in
New Brunswick
/
New Brunswick
/
Sweet Potato Fries
New Brunswick restaurants that serve sweet potato fries
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Fritz's
115 Easton Avenue, New Brunswick
Avg 4.7
(2525 reviews)
SWEET POTATO FRIES
$7.00
Sweet Potato Fries
$7.00
served with Fritz's aioli. Vegan.
More about Fritz's
Delta's Restaurant
19 Dennis Street, New Brunswick
No reviews yet
SWEET POTATO FRIES
$7.00
More about Delta's Restaurant
Browse other tasty dishes in New Brunswick
Crispy Chicken
Chili
Fish And Chips
Chicken Tenders
Hot Chocolate
Philly Cheesesteaks
Beef Short Ribs
Ravioli
More near New Brunswick to explore
Edison
Avg 4.2
(29 restaurants)
Metuchen
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
North Brunswick
Avg 4.2
(12 restaurants)
Parlin
No reviews yet
Iselin
Avg 3.8
(6 restaurants)
Piscataway
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Somerset
Avg 4.1
(5 restaurants)
Old Bridge
No reviews yet
Kendall Park
Avg 3.7
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(32 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1893 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(569 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(61 restaurants)
Vineland
Avg 4.8
(6 restaurants)
Atlantic City
Avg 4.5
(26 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(399 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(150 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(799 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(115 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(948 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(275 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston